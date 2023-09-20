Casa Amado: Bringing Mexican flavors and an at-home feel to Berkley

BERKLEY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Co-owner and chef at Casa Amado in Berkley, Amado Lopez told us, "I was born in Mexico in Zacatecas. I grew up, like, in the boonies. I’m probably like a hillbilly in Mexico, I grew up in the middle of nowhere."

The South-Western-themed paintings that hang on the walls of Casa Amado are reminiscent of Amado's upbringing.

He said there were no grocery stores by him when he was young, he and his siblings ate what they grew on their farm, watching their grandmother make tortillas from corn and pick cilantro in the garden.

He said he'll never forget the feeling, "That woke my senses, it woke my pallet. Every time she was in the kitchen making something I would try to be next to her seeing what she’s doing."

At age 10 Amado moved to America to live with his dad who had been working in the States and sending back money.

Amado said he didn't know a lick of English, "When I came here it was really odd because I was like ‘We can eat meat every day? You turn the water on and hot water comes on? What is this?’"

Over time he said he adapted to Northern norms and worked in upscale restaurants but a thought kept rattling around in his mind, "My grandma or my dad could not eat there, or they could but they would not enjoy it. So for me, I need to own a restaurant where everybody is welcome."

That's where the laid-back, at-home feel of the Downtown Berkley Mexican restaurant stems from.

Amado and co-owner Emilia Joucy keep their menu simple, their flavors potent, and their demeanor warm.

Diner Matt Metikosh from Beverly Hills said, "The flavor you get here is flavor you really can’t get anywhere else locally

Matt Throm from Ferndale commented, "Food's fantastic!"

Zeayana Diop a Berkley High School student said, "They're also really nice and it’s really comforting."

Julie Laframboise who works in Berkley told us; "I think that they’re just really approachable, they know my name. I think they remember people and make connections with people and I think that’s really important for our community."

With their corn tortillas, cilantro, and a smile, Amado and Emilia have accomplished the difficult feat of making all backgrounds feel at home.

Amado said it's the way he felt back on the farm with his abuela, "She’s so proud. It’s most important how you make people feel because they’ll always remember how you made them feel."

Amado and Emilia told us Casa Amado is just the beginning, they have dreams of opening a more upscale Mexican restaurant to broaden peoples' exposure to Mexican cuisine.