Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the people and places in Metro Detroit that help make the community unique, we visited the Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years.

Photojournalist John Ciolino shows us how the parish remains an important spiritual center for the Hispanic neighborhood.

“This parish was founded in 1880 when it was founded at one time it was the busiest parish in the United States, we had 14 masses on Sunday this church in a certain sense has always been a church of immigrants,” said Associate Pastor, Father Anthony Blount.

“At first it was the Irish and when they moved on the Hispanics came in,” Blount added.

The Church of the Most Holy Redeemer in the Hispanic community of Southwest Detroit has had a special bond for decades. First celebrating some of their masses in Spanish in the early 1960s.

“It’s a very united community that lifts you up in prayer and also helps you out with other needs,” said parishioner Clarita Garcia.

“This church is really like their home and the parish is the center of things, it’s not off to the side it’s at the very center,” said Fr. Blount.

The Reverend Tony Blount is Associate Pastor and came to Most Holy Redeemer as a part of the SOLT religious order of priests, brothers, and nuns. Many of them are bilingual and trained for the special needs of immigrant communities.

“In the process to come here we carry with us a lot of wounds and this community helps us a lot with that,” said parishioner Liliana Torres.

“Most Holy Redeemer has always been a neighborhood school,” said Principal Sister Kateri Burbee.

The parish still operates one of the last Catholic grade schools still operating in the city of Detroit.

“We have many opportunities to grow and be somebody in the future,” said student Juan Hernandez.

The school, according to Principal Sister Kateri Burbee, cultural heritage is encouraged is celebrated.

“They’re very proud not only of their Hispanic heritage but on the Catholic faith,” said Sr. Burbee.

Most Holy Redeemer has a proud 142-year history and parishioners are hoping its strong bond with the Hispanic community will continue to keep the Southwest Detroit an institution moving forward for many years to come.

“They should know that it is a family and friendly community and that everyone is welcome,” said 2nd-grade teacher Elvira Lopez.

