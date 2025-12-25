Historic Ann Arbor store closes after more than a century in business

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — After nearly 120 years serving the Ann Arbor community, Downtown Home and Garden welcomed customers for the final time on Christmas Eve before closing its doors permanently.

The beloved store on Ashley Street near Liberty Street first opened in 1906 and has been a cornerstone of downtown Ann Arbor for generations of shoppers who developed deep connections with both the business and its staff.

"Great merchandising, always helpful and they brought something tangible to a cookie-cutter world of retail," Mark Doran said.

For many customers like Barbara Leonard, the store was woven into their weekly routines and held special meaning beyond just shopping.

"We came here almost every Saturday after going to the farmers market. Maybe pick up something from Zingerman's bakery out of the case and grab a cup of coffee. It was part of our routine," Leonard said.

Now, she's one of those who are left saddened about the closure.

"Because these people, they weren't just clerks in a store — they are friends," Leonard said.

Downtown Home and Garden announced the closure in August, citing Ann Arbor's rising rent prices and changing consumer habits as contributing factors to the decision.

"It doesn't mean that this kind of business can't succeed in other places but right here right now with the way things are, this is the natural course," Kelly Vore said.

Vore, the store's owner, said the community's outpouring of support in the months leading up to the closure exceeded her expectations.

"All of our knowledge of people's affinity for this place and what we do is about a million times greater than we imagined," Vore said.

Staff members also expressed their appreciation for the historic building and its significance to the community. Daryl Strong, a staff member, noted the building's unique features, including original horse stalls in the basement.

"The physical building itself is amazing. It has served so many people for so long," Strong said. "It brings so much to the city and it will be sorely missed."

According to the property owner, Mark Hodesh, the space will likely become a bar or restaurant in the future due to the current landscape of downtown Ann Arbor. Hodesh added he has three groups interested in the space.

Despite the sadness surrounding the closure, Vore expressed gratitude for the store's long run and the opportunity to say goodbye properly.

"Nothing lasts forever in life. So to be able to have a long lovely goodbye is great for everyone," Vore said.

Hodesh also says that it is crucial that the next business that comes to the property preserves its history.

