Historic 'Detroit Unity Bell' from old city hall restored, on display at Eastern Market

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A piece of Detroit's history has been restored to its former glory is and now back on display to the public for all to see.

The Detroit Unity Bell was unveiled in Eastern Market this week.

The bell was originally housed inside the old city hall at what is now the site of Campus Martius Park.

Every New Year's Eve, thousands would gather to celebrate and come together for the ringing of the ball. When the building was demolished in 1961, the bell went into storage.

But, back in 2007, master craftsman Carlos Nielbock located the forgotten relic and campaigned to refurbish it.

"To create something like the Philadelphia bell, the Liberty Bell, I thought we could do one better and have the Unity Bell, because that's what we need, unity in Detroit," he said.

The bell is now on display inside Shed Two at Eastern Market.