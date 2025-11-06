HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Howell Opera House is preparing to host its first theatrical season in more than a century, marking a significant milestone for the historic venue.

Built in 1881, the theater holds unique architectural significance as one of the only horseshoe-shaped theaters in the world. However, the venue was forced to close in 1924 due to fire safety concerns.

Historic Howell Opera House prepares to raise curtain for first time in 100 years

"Our fire marshal came in and said not our theater, we're going to close it down and it just kind of sat dormant until the early 2000s when the Arts Council purchased the building," said Dana Wnuk, executive director of the Livingston Arts Council.

After receiving approval from inspectors and planning necessary repairs to areas like the stage, the theater is now ready to welcome audiences once again.

"This building really, really was built for time. So it's safe, we just need to do a little bit of cosmetic basic things to get everybody in here," Wnuk said.

The opera house will kick off its inaugural theatrical season in April with a production of "The Pirates of Penzance." Sam Logan Khaleghi will serve as the play's producer and director.

"You've got the swashbuckling adventure, the songs, the music but also in that operetta there's a lot of fun," Logan Khaleghi said.

While some professional talent will be brought in for the production, the opera house is hosting open auditions next week to cast local performers.

"We're open. You don't need an agent, you don't need a manager, you don't need an entertainment lawyer," Logan Khaleghi said.

The upcoming series of shows will also launch a capital campaign for further restoration of the theater, including plans to fix plaster, install bathrooms and widen the staircase.

Local businesses are anticipating the positive impact of the theater's restoration. Staff at nearby Black Iron Coffee Roasters expressed excitement about the return of live performances.

"It's just going to be great. Especially for the business here, we're going to get more foot traffic," said Jonathan Wright, a barista at Black Iron Coffee Roasters.

Khaleghi views the theater's revival as an opportunity to demonstrate the unifying power of the arts within the community.

"A completely diverse audience can come here and sit here and enjoy the exact same show together, enjoy the exact same scenes, the exact same music and hopefully have the same feelings. And as they walk out, you never know, create those bonds of fellowship and friendship," Logan Khaleghi said.

In addition to "The Pirates of Penzance," the Howell Opera House will also host productions of "Measure for Measure," "Night of the Living Dead" and "An Original Work."

Auditions will run Monday, Nov. 10, through Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 will be an open call, while Nov. 11 and Nov. 12 will have sign-ups for 15-minute slots.

More information can be found at howelloperahouse.org or email auditions@howelloperahouse.org.

