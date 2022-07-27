Historic James A. Garfield School battling 3-alarm fire Wednesday morning

(WXYZ) — Early Wednesday morning, firefighters were battling a 3-alarm fire at the historic James A. Garfield School in Southwest Detroit.

Nearly 50 fighter fighters were on scene Wednesday morning working to control the flames.

The Fire Chief said its firefighters worked to control the flames from the outside of the building in fears that it may collapse.

"It's an older building, it's a brick building, and we don't want the building to land on anyone," Fire Chief Jame Harris said. "It's intense heat, extremely dangerous. We don't want any civilians to go near this building. We don't want anyone hurt."

At the time it is unclear what caused the fire. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information comes in.