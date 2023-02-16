Historic Karl's Cabin in Plymouth suffers major damage after fire

(WXYZ) — A fire caused major damage to Karl's Cabin, a historic and popular restaurant in Plymouth, on Wednesday night.

The Salem Township Fire Department confirmed to 7 Action News that the restaurant suffered major damage. They were providing mutual aid and helped fight the fire around 7:52 p.m. Wednesday.

The restaurant has been around for decades in Plymouth. It was originally called Rusceak's Rustic Tavern, and catered to local farmers, according to the Karl's website. It was founded by Alex Rusceak and his wife, Katie, in 1945.

"The tavern became a popular stop for traveling musicians looking to make it big on the country circuit - once playing host to a then-young singer named Johnny Cash," the website reads.

Katie took the tavern over after Alex's death, but sold it in the late 1960s when it became known as Hefner's Hideaway, where it was known for after-hours operations which eventually got it shut down.

It later reopened as The Stockyard, but closed once again.

Karl Poulos discovered the abandoned log cabin while searching to open a new restaurant, and eventually opened Karl's Family Restaurant in the fall of 1982.