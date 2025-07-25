Historic Rocky's Peanut Company in Eastern Market closing after decades

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Rocky's Peanut Company, a historic spot for nuts, candy and spices in Eastern Market, announced it is closing after more than 60 years.

"It wasn't just a store. People came to socialize and talk and just be together," Rocky's Peanut Company owner Patricia Russo said.

Russo's dad opened the business, which sits on Russell Street.

"That was his just little side gig 'cause he really did Rocky Produce. He founded and started Rocky Produce at Detroit Union Terminal," Russo said.

"He ran into a fellow, I think, when he was peddling or talking to someone in Saginaw — I do believe, I could be wrong — and offered him that peanut roaster. And my dad said you know, what am I gonna do with the peanut roaster? He said make do peanuts. And then Rocky's Peanuts, peanuts was formed."

Russo shared how the closure came about.

"It's very demanding, Rocky's was. I had to put my all into it. And I'm 61 now and it's time — it's time to retire. I did ask any one of my family members, anyone want to do it. My kids wanted to, but I see different sites for them. They have different careers," she said.

The owner of Zeff's Coney Island said the people at Rocky's have been good neighbors to them.

"Whatever we needed from each other, we just borrowed — hey, I need this or I need this," Zeff's Coney Island owner Zeff Gjelaj said.

Russo has a message for the customers who stopped by the store over the years.

"I will surely miss my customers. They come in now and they're like oh, don't go. And you wanna stay, you stay, but I can't, I can't. I want to so bad and I will always remember all my customers," Russo said.

In a post on Instagram, owners said that Rocky's should close by October 2025, but there is no exact date.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank our incredible community — you’ve not just been customers but have truly become part of our family. Rocky’s has stood in Eastern Market for decades because of your love, loyalty, and countless shared memories," the post reads.

The owners said that the building is also officially for sale, and so are the fixtures, racks, carts, shelving and more. They are asking anyone who is a serious buyer to DM them on Instagram or email them at rockysem57@gmail.com.

"Rocky’s will always hold a special place in our hearts. We would love for you to share your favorite memories or photos with us as we say goodbye to this Detroit landmark. We can’t thank you enough for the decades of support and love," the post reads.

