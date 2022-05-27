Hitting the beach in Michigan? Here's how to check the water quality first

(WXYZ) — This weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means beach trips are being planned.

Already this week, many people were out enjoying Lake Saint Clair Metropark in Harrison Township.

“I have been here collecting seashells. I have been here for picnics with my family. There is a lot of history here,” said Leilani Burnett.

Burnett came to Lake Saint Clair Metropark for a field trip with senior classmates at Osbourne High. The soon-to-be college student found herself in awe of what the world has to offer.

“You can just come here and sit for hours and think about the simplest thing and come to a realization about your entire life because it is beautiful here,” she said.

“It is nice to have access to something this beautiful on any given day,” said Nick Paterna.

“It feels like you are walking on water like Jesus. It is beautiful. The power of nature and the freedom you have is amazing,” said Joe B, a kiteboarder of his ride on the water.

As people enjoy the water, county health officials are monitoring water quality.

The state reported advisories or closures at around 112 beaches throughout the state last year. So what causes concerns — and how can you find out whether the beach you plan to enjoy is safe?

Seven Action News followed workers with Macomb County Health Department as they collected samples.

They say geese cause a significant number of problems. A male Canadian goose may weigh up to about fourteen pounds, but they produce one to two pounds of poop a day.

“That is a lot of bacteria that is going to end up in the sands and in the water,” said Stacey McFarlane, Macomb County Public Health Services Manager.

County Health Departments test public beaches around Michigan.

We watched as Macomb County Public Health Environmentalist Sam Madden took samples, something they do twice a week. They test for E-coli, a bacteria found in fecal matter, because if there are high levels of E-coli it is more likely there are also high levels of other viruses or bacteria that can make people sick.

The risk of a problem is greater after a storm due sometimes to storm water and sewage overflows or more often waves washing bird waste off the shore. McFarlane says surprisingly — sometimes one beach has a problem, but another beach nearby is fine.

Right now of three Macomb County beaches on Lake Saint Clair — one St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach had more than 300 E. coli per 100 ml — and was closed.

“It depends on the beach, on their orientation, where those wind directions are coming and when we get those rain events,” said McFarlane.

So how can you check the conditions of beaches you plan to enjoy?

The state has set up a website called the Michigan Beachguard — compiling county health department data from around the state.

Check it out here: https://www.egle.state.mi.us/beach/.

If you want to take extra measures to protect yourself, wash up after swimming, and avoid goose poop.

“If I see a lot of goose matter, I would be hesitant about entering the water; for the most part, especially here at Lake Saint Clair Metropark, the beach is very clean,” said McFarlane.

