Hockey team forms nonprofit to help kids who've lost parents to cancer after losing several friends

A community in Livonia is honoring loved ones who were touched by cancer by giving back in a major way.

A hockey team launched a nonprofit to raise funds for kids to pursue sports after they had suffered a loss. American Aces is also raising awareness through events, like one they had this weekend.

Brian Prentice is recalling the bond he and his brother, Josh, shared over hockey and giving back. Josh passed away on Nov. 13.

“A buddy of mine brought Darren McCarty to surprise my brother the day before he passed," Brian said. "He kind of yelled and said, 'Hey Josh, it’s Darren McCarty from the Red Wings.' My brother opens his eyes, reached his hand out and shook his hand.”

Brian said Josh was diagnosed with colon cancer a year and a half before his death, and it was a long battle, but he stayed positive.

This weekend, Brian and hockey teammates Logan and Cullen McLean organized a major fundraising effort at a Livonia hockey rink for their newly-formed nonprofit, American Aces.

The goal is to raise awareness and funding to help kids who've lost a parent to cancer be able to continue with sports and other activities.

There is also a focus on early detection for anyone at risk.

Through the generosity of the hockey community, the message has gained strength, and much like their close-knit team of more than 20 years, they're seeing results they can be proud of.

“We want this to become a large hockey, soccer, baseball and teams in general to become a main focus of this," Cullen said.

This close circle lost another dear friend, Josh Barbutt, in early January. He was a father of three. Both were honored at the game on Saturday night.

“How much does it mean to you to organize the event and to have people support this cause?" I asked Brian.

“This keeps his passion and legacy for the game and for doing good for hockey players, that’s the important thing to help someone effected like he has like we have," he said.

“Helping families that have lost a parent and see if there is anything we can do to help keep kids involved in sports and the games they play. We’ve noticed when a death in the family comes up everything is thrown up in the air," Cullen said.

Cullen said the mission is also personal on another level.

"I also was diagnosed with cancer last year but knock on wood I’m in remission. A third member of our team we also lost to cancer. That’s 2/3 in the last year," he said.

The event was an open skate and hockey game made possible by support of numerous sponsors, coming together for an important cause.