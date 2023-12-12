Holiday flight: Metro Detroit kids with disabilities fly to North Pole and meet Santa

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — For the first time since the pandemic, metro Detroit kids with severe disabilities got an exclusive flight to the North Pole.

Kids and their families went on a real aircraft to see Santa.

“We’re taking children from seven different hospitals on a ride to the North Pole,” an event organizer said. “It really does our soul a lot of good to know that we’re bringing happiness to these sick children.”

Parents told 7 Action News that the event means a lot to them and was an opportunity to enjoy the day without worrying about anything.

“They’re the best. They’re the most special passengers that we ever carry,” one of the captains said. “It’s an honor.”

Afterward, families celebrated at a party at a Detroit metro airport hanger.

7 Action News photojournalist Mike Glover takes us on a tour of their holiday adventure in the video player above.