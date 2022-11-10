Holiday fun, Bobby Brown and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — There are a variety of events taking place in metro Detroit this weekend.

The Belle Isle Conservatory is in its final weekend before closing until 2024, and people can attend holiday events including getting pictures with their pets alongside Santa Clause.

For musical entertainment, Bobby Brown, El DeBarge and NEXT are performing at Fox Theatre.

Here's seven things to do in the D this weekend:

All Things Detroit Holiday Experience



Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market sheds 3, 4 and 5 at 2934 Russell Street in Detroit

This holiday event will feature handcrafted and holiday-themed goods and treats from 100 local vendors. The event shines light on local businesses and promotes shopping local this holiday season. Those who purchase the Beat the Crowd package can begin shopping one hour earlier and receive and All Things Detroit tote bag.

Belle Isle Conservatory



Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory at 2 Inselruhe Avenue in Detroit

This weekend will be the last chance to see space at the Belle Isle Conservatory until May 2024. After this weekend, the conservatory will close for 12 to 18 months as the building is renovated. The beloved area features five distinct indoor gardens, and new trees are planted every year. The organizers call this space a breath of fresh air for visitors.

Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies Family Pet Photos with Santa



Saturday 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies at 3441 Cass Avenue in Detroit

Detroit K-9 Pet Supplies is offering free Christmas photos for families and their four-legged friends. Professional photographers will take photos in a beautiful 8-foot holiday scene. Animals of all kinds are welcome, but dogs must be on a lease and other animals must be in a carrier. The supply store is suggesting $5 donations and proceeds will go to the nonprofit Dog Aide.

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics



Saturday 7 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Detroit Pistons host the Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena this weekend.

Detroit Roller Derby



Saturday doors open at 5 p.m.; First whistle at 6 p.m.

Masonic Temple at 500 Temple Street in Detroit

Detroit Roller Derby, a premier roller derby league, is offering a fun sporting experience this weekend with the Detroit Pistoffs and the Grand Prix Madonnas.

Ladies Night Out



Saturday 8 p.m.

Fox Theatre at 2211 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

This performance at Fox Theatre features musicians Bobby Brown, El DeBarge and NEXT.

Royal Oak Vodka Fest

