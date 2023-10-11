Holiday Nights returning to Greenfield Village; here's how to get tickets

Holiday Nights at Greenfield Village is returning once again in 2023, and it's one of the most popular events in metro Detroit for December.

It will take place Dec. 1-3, 8-10, 14-17, 19-23 and 26-28 at the historic village in Dearborn.

You'll have the chance to mingle with merrymakers and explore the village with fires going, sounds of carolers, music and much more.

There will be holiday goods, food and warm drinks, rides in Model Ts, carousel or horse-drawn wagon, historic homes open and more.

This year also brings back the Supper with Santa and Holiday Nights in Eagle Tavern.

Adult tickets are $32.50 for members and $38 for public; kids tickets (5-11) are $24.25 for members and $28.50 for public; senior tickets are $29.25 for members and $34.25 for public; kids 4 and under are free.

The member presale begins Oct. 25, and public tickets go on sale Nov. 1 at The Henry Ford website. Demand will be high for tickets for both members and the public.