Holiday travel expected to peak today. Here's what experts are saying

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — AAA is forecasting nearly 7.5 million Americans will be taking to the skies during this 10-day stretch of the holiday travel season.

"The thing is more people are gonna be traveling now than they ever have,” said Aixa Aiaz, AAA spokesperson.

Flights are expected to be near or at capacity and now the pressure is on the airlines to keep things moving

"When we see delays, whether it be from weather or just a technical delay and getting a flight out of the gate, it impacts the whole schedule for the day,” said Hayley Berg, lead economist with Hopper.

Experts deemed Thanksgiving, which saw some new holiday peaks for the TSA and airlines, a success with airlines indicating better preparation for the holiday rush.

“We've seen in the last couple of years recovering from the pandemic, staffing shortages, training gaps impacting not just airlines and airports but the entire aviation industry. The good news heading into this holiday season is that an incredible amount of resilience has been added across airports,” Berg said.