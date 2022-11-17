Holiday tree lightings, 'Jurassic World' and 'Hamilton' among weekend events

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It's not quite Thanksgiving yet, but the Christmas season is already upon us with several communities in metro Detroit hosting holiday events.

Performances this weekend include "Jurassic World" Live Tour and "Hamilton."

Here's a list of events this weekend in metro Detroit:

A Ford House Christmas



Nov. 18 through Dec. 30; sessions 5:30 p.m. through 8:30 p.m.

Edsel and Elanor Ford House at 1100 Lake Shore Road in Grosse Pointe Shores

Families can enjoy a lighted shuttle ride while traveling back in time to the house for a holiday tour of the historic home. They will continue the festivities in the Visitor Center, where attendees can partake in holiday crafts and entertainment.

Carriage Rides in Downtown Detroit



Fridays and Saturdays 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Dec. 31

Woodward Esplanade at 600 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

People in downtown Detroit can hop inside a horse-drawn carriage for a ride through the city. The city skyline and Detroit Christmas tree will make a beautiful backdrop during this tour. Tickets cost $10 per person or $40 for a private group. Tickets can be purchased on site at a first-come, first- serve basis. Hours will be extended New Years Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight.

Detroit Tree Lighting and more



Friday 5 p.m. to midnight; many winter activities open until March

Campus Martius Park at 800 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The Christmas spirit will official hit Detroit during the city's annual tree lighting at Campus Martius Park. The 65-foot tree will be lit in front of thousands of people including viewers at home who can watch WXYZ's Light Up The Season special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be performance from Darren Criss, a Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winner who is known for his role on the TV show "Glee, and American figure skater Mariah Bell. In addition to the tree lighting, the ice rink will open for the season and shopping is available at Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge. Shuttles will be running from 4:30 p.m. to midnight between Campus Martius and Beacon Park, where the Children's Tree will be lit.

"Hamilton" Detroit



Nov. 16 through Dec. 4

Fisher Theatre at 3011 E Grand Boulavard in Detroit

The musical "Hamilton" will be shown the rest of the month through early December at Fisher Theatre. Old school tunes and classic hip hop will be played as Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical biography of Alexander Hamilton is told.

Jingle & Mingle



Friday 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday noon to 10 p.m.

The dot at 221 W. Troy Street in Ferndale

A social gathering is kicking off the winter season in Ferndale, and the community is invited to grab hot cocoa while shopping local. Local DJs will be playing music on the streets during the holiday celebration. There will also be a kids zone. Attendees are encouraged to bring boxed or canned food items to donate for a nonperishable food drive that will benefit the Renaissance Vineyard Community Pantry.

"Jurassic World" Live Tour



Friday 7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Little Caesars Arena at 2645 Woodward Avenue in Detroit

The thrills of "Jurassic World" return to Little Caesars Arena with multiple shows this weekend. The arena will transform into the dense jungles of Isla Nubla. The family-entertainment event features dozens of film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs from the iconic franchise including Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurus rex that's more than 40 feet.

Light Up Beacon Park



Friday 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Beacon Park at 1901 Grand River Avenue in Detroit

The Children's Tree will come to life at Beacon Park with thousands of LED lights and ornaments decorated by kids and families. Those attending can visit Santa Clause, meet live reindeer, ride the toy train and listen to music. Drummer and percussionist Aisha Ellis will perform with her trio. Shuttles will be running from 4:30 p.m. to midnight between Beacon Park and Campus Martius, where the Detroit Tree Lighting is happening. The Detroit Tree Lighting can be watched from Beacon Park.

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

