Hollywood Casino at Greektown unveils Paczki Burger this month

(WXYZ) — Fat Tuesday is on Feb. 21 and that means the return of paczki in metro Detroit. Over the years, people and businesses have been experimenting with paczki, and it continues this year.

The Barstool Sportsbook at Hollywood Casino at Greektown released the Paczki Burger on Wednesday and it's available through the end of the month.

The sandwich uses a ground beef patty between a warm, gooey-glazed paczki. On top of the burger is a layer on pinconning cheese, thick-cut crispy Dearborn bacon and a sunny-side up egg.

Then, they put maple-mustard "custard" on top of the paczki.

The restaurant is selling the Paczki Burger with fries or tater tots through Feb. 28 for $15.75.

