Home explosion in Warren leaves a man in critical condition; hand blown off

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — First responders were on the scene Saturday of what neighbors say is an explosion at a home on Gentner Road in Warren just off of 8 Mile.

Burned almost completely, the explosion inside the two-car, attached garage of the home, neighbors say, happened around 3:00 pm and some even heard it from a block and a half away.

“It was one massive explosion followed by several smaller ones and then it sounded like fireworks going off after that. And when I got out of my vehicle and walked to the end of my street all I seen was a gray cloud of smoke going across the street,” said Behr, a neighbor.

Within minutes, Behr says, the gray cloud turned black and first responders arrived minutes later.

Police have confirmed there was one person inside the home at the time of the explosion. The person, 7 Action News has learned is a man who is now in critical condition after his hand was severed on impact.

People on the scene who know the man could be heard asking first responders several times if they saw a dog, but they were told no.

Harry Potiris, who lives in a neighboring home, says he was on his porch when he heard the blast and while he stood back to see what was happening, his friend jumped into action.

“She just took off running and she started yelling ‘everyone please get out of the house,’” Potiris says the person was severely burned and his hand was missing.

But even with his injuries, “he said, “I have to go back in my dog is in there,”” Potiris added.

Police confirm the dog was able to get out safely and was later picked up by Eastpointe Police.

The bomb squad, alongside Warren Police and Fire Departments are conducting an investigation into the cause of the blast.