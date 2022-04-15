Home intruder report takes a twist revealing husband's attempt to kill his wife in St. Clair County

(WXYZ) — Reports of a home invasion at a home in St. Clair County quickly revealed a twisted plot of attempted murder.

Deputies in Casco Township responded to the home located in the 4000 Block of Palms Road at approximately 3:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. According to first accounts, it was reported that an armed suspect entered with a shotgun through the garage. The supposed intruder knocked over a steel tumbler waking up the victim.

The woman woke up to check on the noise when the suspect shot at the woman and missed. She was able to shut the door and prevent the suspect from entering. The husband reported that he was sleeping in another room and grabbed his handgun to check on his wife. He also reportedly saw a shadow and shot in the direction of the intruder.

He went out to the garage, called police and began to look for the fleeing suspect.

The investigation found this was not the case at all.

A number of "inconsistencies" and "unexplained facts" began to surface.

Investigators uncovered that the husband was having an affair with an ex-coworker from out of state.

In a follow-up interview, the husband confessed that he made up the home invasion story and intended to enter the bedroom and shoot his wife. She was actually awakened by a noise the husband reportedly made while walking through the kitchen.

The victim did not see the suspect. The husband reportedly went to hide the shotgun and fired a second shot with handgun to try and cover up what had happened.

Gregory Ringel was arraigned on two charges of assault with intent to murder 2 counts of felony firearm, firearm discharge in a building, and a false report of a felony.

Ringel is lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention and Detention Center. Bond was set at $750,000 cash or surety.

