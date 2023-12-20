Watch Now
News

Home sales rose in November as easing mortgage rates encouraged homebuyers

U.S. cities where housing markets are growing fastest
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
U.S. cities where housing markets are growing fastest
Posted at 10:40 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 10:40:37-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes rose in November, ending a five-month skid, as easing mortgage rates encouraged homebuyers.

Existing home sales rose 0.8% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.82 million, the National Association of Realtors said Wednesday.

That tops the 3.78 million sales pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. Sales were still down 7.3% compared with November last year.

The pickup in sales helped push up home prices. The national median sales price rose 4% from November last year to $387,600.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

7 Action News This Morning