Hopcat Royal Oak set to open Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries, swag & more

The all-new Hopcat in Royal Oak will open to the public on Saturday, Feb. 11 with free Cosmik Fries for a year for the first 100 guests.

The restaurant was originally expected to open last month, but had to delay it for a couple of weeks due to construction delays.

According to Hopcat, the first 100 guests will receive free Cosmik Fries for a year, and they will be surprising random guests throughout the day with swag and other fun things.

The bar will have 50 taps of local craft beers.

This new location is the eighth in Michigan and is located at 430 S. Main St., just a couple of blocks away from its original location along Fifth Ave. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Hopcat closed that location but said it had plans to reopen in a new location.

In all, the bar will seat 260 people and is expected to have a patio during the warm weather.