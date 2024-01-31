HopCat set to open first-ever Macomb County location this summer

Macomb County is set to get its first-ever HopCat location, officials announced on Wednesday.

Project BarFly, the West Michigan-based company that oversees HopCat, announced a new location will open up inside The Mall at Partridge Creek. It will be the 10th Michigan HopCat location.

"After opening two locations in metro Detroit last year, we're thrilled to be joining the Macomb County community and increasing our brand presence in this thriving market," said Ned Lidvall, CEO of BarFly. "It was easy to see the opportunity at The Mall at Partridge Creek — a vibrant and walkable destination. We're confident about our decision to invest in this location as the home of our 10th Michigan HopCat restaurant.”

The new location will be in the former home of BurgerFin. It will be 7,000 square feet and accommodate 25 guests with a wrap-around bar, booth seating, dog-friendly outdoor patio, a four-season room and a private event space.

Starting in March, they will begin hiring up to 125 employees.

"We are thrilled to welcome HopCat to The Mall at Partridge Creek," shared Carmen Spinoso, CEO of Spinoso Real Estate Group. "Their commitment to quality, scratch-made and award-winning food and an exceptional service resonates with our vision to create unique and quality experiences for our guests. HopCat's parent company, BarFly, stands out with its mission of environmental sustainability and community engagement. We are excited and honored to partner with a company that shares our values and look forward to the positive impact they will bring to our mall and the surrounding community."

HopCat has locations in Ann Arbor, Grand Rapids, Detroit, East Lansing, Holland, Kalamazoo, Livonia, Royal Oak and Lincoln, Nebraska.