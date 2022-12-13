Watch Now
HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak in new location

The new HopCat in Royal Oak features indoor seating for 266 guests, including hi-tops, low-tops, mafia booths and private event space. The outdoor, dog-friendly patio includes an additional 100 seats located along Main St. and Fifth Ave.<br/><br/>
Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-13 16:07:55-05

(WXYZ) — HopCat will soon be returning to Royal Oak.

The new location is on the corner of Fifth Avenue and South Main Street; it is taking over the old storefronts of Noodles & Co., Gamestop and BD Mongolian BBQ. 

According to a press release, this new location is two blocks away from HopCat’s first location in Royal Oak.

The new space is 11,300 square feet and can seat up to 266 guests with a mix of hi-tops, low-tops, booths and a private event space. 

The PR firm says there will also be a dog-friendly patio. 

HopCat will also feature 60 taps, which aim to celebrate Michigan’s craft beer industry. 

The new HopCat is slated to have its grand opening in mid-January.

