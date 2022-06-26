Hospital leaders in Michigan react to the reversal of Roe v. Wade

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Abortions are still legal in Michigan, for now. But, that can change if the nearly century-old law making abortions a crime goes into effect.

Under the law, doctors who perform an abortion could face four years behind bars.

Effective immediately, Beaumont Health will only perform abortions if it will save a woman’s life.

In an email sent to staff, Tina Freese Decker, president and CEO of Beaumont Health and Specturm Health System says, “With the Supreme Court ruling BHSH systems will follow the guidance of the Michigan 1931 law and only allow pregnancy termination when necessary to preserve a woman’s life.”

In the letter to employees, the Beaumont Health CEO says she is aware that this decision could impact health equality, specifically, infant and maternal mortality. She says the health system will implement programs to help counteract any potential problems.

“I think it should be better,” says Jennifer McDonald, the executive director of Spero Pregnancy Center, a pro-life organization that provides women with ultrasounds and resources to carry out their babies full term.

She believes more infant lives will be saved than harmed with hospitals rolling back its abortion services.

“We want to make sure women have healthier choices other than abortion,” McDonald says.

“I never thought it would happen,” says Lapontee Hursten who is surprised by what she says is the immediate regression of women’s rights. And, although she understands that hospitals don’t want to put its staff at risk, she feels women will be hurt.

“It’s not that it wont happen, it just will not be safe. It’s really a lose lose (situation),” Hurston added.

But, not every hospital is making the switch, Michigan Medicine released a statement saying they remain committed to providing high quality, safe reproductive care for patients across all their reproductive health needs.

The University of Michigan says, they have established a task force that is monitoring the legal decisions around abortion care and are preparing for any consequences such as a potential influx of patient inquiries from states where abortion is now banned.

Michigan State Senator Adam Hollier believes everyone should be involved in this conversation, not just women.

“With Roe v. Wade being overturned people’s access to healthcare will be a huge problem and every man in this state and every man in this country needs to step up and make sure this is not just some issue that women are talking about. Because women’s healthcare is not only critical to them, but also for us,” says Adam Hollier, Michigan State Senator.