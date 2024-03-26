Hours-long standoff ends after police storm home in Royal Oak

Royal Oak police say a man who barricaded himself in his home on Monday with his wife and two children was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff.

Police say they were called to a home in the area of Whitcomb and Stephenson Highway around 4:55 p.m. after a report of a family member being assaulted.

When officers arrived, the man retreated inside where he barricaded himself with his wife and two kids.

Officers were informed the man was likely having a mental health crisis, and were told he had recently purchased long guns and was wearing a bullet proof vest.

After several attempts to convince the man to leave the home, the Oakland County SWAT team stormed the home and took the man into custody. The man suffered minor injuries from a taser deployment.

“The outcome of this incident was the culmination of outstanding teamwork between members of the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, Troy Police Department, and Royal Oak Officers. While the subject is facing criminal charges from this incident, officers and deputies on the scene did a great job being aware of the subject’s mental health and took extra measures to bring this incident to a peaceful conclusion,” Chief Michael Moore said in a statement.