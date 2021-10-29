House divided: How couples are navigating the Michigan vs. Michigan State matchup

(WXYZ) — Go blue or go green? At many houses in Michigan, you'll be hearing both cheers this weekend as the undefeated Wolverines and Spartans face off.

Some families and couples are good at handling a house divided, but for others, the rivalry is just too much.

No. 6 Michigan heads to East Lansing on Saturday to take on No. 8 Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. The kickoff is at noon.

The rivalry is always a fun one to watch, and being apart of it this year is much different than past years.

It's not unusual to have couples or families divided when it comes to Michigan and MSU.

Lindsey Robinson and Paul Kucinski will be glued to their seats.

Kucinski grew up an avid Michigan fan.

"At the end of the day, I am going to end up with a steak dinner. We have a bet riding upon it. It usually just ends up on dinner. I usually end up losing. It's been rough lately," he said.

While Michigan leads the all-time series, the Spartans have won nine of the past 13 matchups.

Robinson grew up in a home full of Spartans and has been dishing it to Paul for days.

"It's all in good fun. A little prank, a little trash talking. I got him the other day with some green food coloring in his milk for his breakfast at work," she said.

Nothing like some good old pranks to get rivalry week started. It's the most talked-about event in town.

"The Spartans are going to win. Go Green. Go White," Cinnamon Ashford, an MSU alumus, said.