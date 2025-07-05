1 dead, 1 injured after house explodes on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit fire crews and police investigating a house explosion on the city's east side.

We're told the explosion happened in the 19400 block of McCormick, which is just off Moross Rd., northwest of I-94.

Officials tell us one person was found dead after fire crews excavated the explosion site.

Meanwhile, another person is in the hospital suffering from burn injuries.

Two other houses were damaged, but no one was inside of those homes.

DTE has cut off the power to the three houses.

We do have a crew at the scene and we'll have more information on 7 News Detroit and WXYZ.com.