Watch Now
News

House explosion in rural northern Illinois kills 2 people

Crime Scene
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 1:21 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 13:21:40-04

LASALLE, Ill. (AP) — Two people have died in a house explosion in rural northern Illinois, authorities said.

First responders were called at 11:25 a.m. Saturday to the explosion outside LaSalle, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) southwest of Chicago, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said in a posting on Facebook.

The identities of the two people have not been released, and the cause of the explosion is being investigated, the sheriff's office said.

Among the agencies investigating the explosion are the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office, the LaSalle County Coroner's Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, The (Bloomington) Pantagraph reported.

Additional details were not available Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website