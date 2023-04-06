Watch Now
News

House Republicans subpoena former prosecutor in Trump case

Congress
Alex Brandon/AP
Rep. Jim Jordan, R- Ohio, speaks on behalf of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., for House Speaker on the opening day of the 118th Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Congress
FILE — Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at Federal Court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002.
Border Wall Fundraiser
Posted at 3:15 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 15:16:25-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans have subpoenaed one of the former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe.

House Judiciary chairman Jim Jordan is demanding that Mark Pomerantz testify before the committee by April 30.

The subpoena, reviewed Thursday by The Associated Press, is the latest escalation by Republicans as they probe Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, days after a grand jury charged Trump with a 34-count felony indictment in a hush money scheme involving a porn actor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website