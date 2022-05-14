Watch
House subpoenas its own, sets new norm after Jan. 6 attack

Capitol Riot Investigation
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., heads to his office surrounded by reporters after House investigators issued a subpoena to McCarthy and four other GOP lawmakers as part of their probe into the violent Jan. 6 insurrection, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, May 12, 2022. The House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has been investigating McCarthy's conversations with then-President Donald Trump the day of the attack and meetings that the four other lawmakers had with the White House as Trump and his aides conspired how to overturn his defeat. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 7:45 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 07:45:17-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee’s remarkable decision to subpoena GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and four other sitting members of Congress over the insurrection at the Capitol is as unprecedented as the deadly riot itself.

It opens a new era of acrimony and distrust among lawmakers. McCarthy and the four other Republican lawmakers were served subpoenas Friday.

It’s unclear if they will comply. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory.

Republicans vow to use the same tools to go after Democrats, if they win House control in the midterm election.

