House votes to restore solar panel tariffs paused by Biden

Julio Cortez/AP
FILE - Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont, Md. President Joe Biden plans to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase U.S. manufacturing of solar panels while declaring a two-year tariff exemption on panels from Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 28, 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted Friday to reinstate tariffs on solar panel imports from several Southeast Asian countries.

President Joe Biden paused them in a bid to boost solar panel installations in the U.S., a key part of his climate agenda.

The 221-202 House vote sends the measure to the Senate, where lawmakers from both parties have expressed similar concerns about what many call unfair competition from China.

The House vote would overturn Biden's action last year pausing for two years threatened tariffs that had led to delays or cancellations of hundreds of solar projects across the United States.

The U.S. industry argues that imported panels are needed so solar installations can meet increased demand for renewable energy.

