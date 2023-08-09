How an MDOT Transportation Diversity program is getting people to stay in Michigan

Having a workforce rich in diversity is something the Michigan Department of Transportation is striving for with the Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program.

The latest round of college students to complete the program is graduating at the end of the week, and the program is also benefiting Michiganders around the state.

It offers students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and others an opportunity for hands-on experience with the goal to introduce under-represented groups of students to transportation-specific careers.

Tyrick Jones and Courtlynn Thomas are both from Louisiana and instead of heading back home, they're staying in Michigan. They both got jobs here thanks to the Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program.

“What I like about the program is that it gave everybody a fair opportunity to better themselves," Jones said.

“I was able to get a lot of experiences working with people that are engineers, people that want to, that I look up to and in positions that I want to be in," Thomas added.

James Jackson, who works as the diversity recruitment strategy coordinator for MDOT, said it gives him a "tremendous sense of pride" to help the students.

Not only is this the only program bringing some pretty smart people in STEM careers to the state, it's providing a way through the door for many who may not otherwise have had opportunities.

“As I reflect upon the access and opportunities that I have had, they were very limited, so me being able to foster the path, increase the pipeline, it gives me great, I can’t even explain it sometimes I am filled with emotion," Jackson said.

MDOT is marking ten years of the program. In those ten years, they have supported over 140 diverse students.

“Education gets you to the door, experience get you through the door. So if you are committed to success, and you are interested in stem, transportation, give MDOT a chance," Jackson said.

"I do see my future continuing in Michigan. Like I said, Michigan is constantly growing, it’s the increasing jobs and opportunities, so I am just happy to be a part of that," Thomas said.

The application process for the program will start in September. Visit the MDOT website for more information on the Transportation Diversity Recruitment Program.