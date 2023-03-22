How common are strokes after procedures?

(WXYZ) — Any procedure comes with risks. Michigan attorney Geoffrey Fieger is recovering in the hospital after suffering a stroke.

Fieger’s wife, Keenie, said in a statement that he had an elective procedure to deal with a minor heart arrhythmia on March 1. Afterward, “it was determined that Geoffrey had suffered a stroke.”

Suppose Fieger had what’s called catheter ablation. In that case, a thin tube is inserted up to the heart to deliver electrical energy to "disconnect" the pathway of the unusual rhythm.

Complications with this type of procedure are generally low. But can include bleeding, infection, damage to the heart valves as well as stroke. However, stroke complications due to catheter ablation are rare and reportedly have a 0.3% risk of stroke.

Fieger's prognosis varies on how severe the stroke was and how quickly he was treated.

Generally, the faster a patient receives treatment after a stroke, the better off they’ll be. And starting rehabilitation as soon as possible after the stroke is treated is vital to recovery.

Generally, the most rapid recovery usually happens during the first 3 to 4 months. But depending on how severe the stroke was, it could take up to a year or two. Recovery looks different for everyone.

