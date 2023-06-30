How deputies will enforce Michigan's new hands-free driving law this weekend

As a Michigan driver who also does rideshare, Scottie Morgan told us he doesn't hold his phone while driving but constantly sees others doing it.

"I don’t want to judge, but I don’t see a lot of kindness out there," said Morgan.

He said he's glad to see the hands-free driving law going into effect today, but like many others Morgan has one question, "How are you gonna enforce it?"

Friday afternoon, we rode in the passenger seat of an Oakland County Sheriff's Department patrol car to learn exactly that.

Deputy Karsen with the department told us, "I think each officer kind of approaches traffic enforcement in their own way."

Acccording to Karsen, about half of his traffic stops throughout this week have been due to people being on their phones and deputies, in turn, telling them that will soon be illegal.

In fact, Deputy Karsen pulled someone over for being on their phone while we were in the car.

He said the driver didn't know about the new law and had a good attitude so he let the driver off with a written warning.

And that's what Karsen said he thinks most deputies and officers will be doing this holiday weekend, issuing warnings.

Whether drivers get just that, or a ticket these first couple of days, depends on their attitudes and the circumstances.

"If it’s in a high traffic area, I may not be as lenient," said Karsen. "If it’s clear roads, nice weather, I might let it slide."

According to the Auto Club Group, 1.6 million Michiganders will be driving somewhere this holiday weekend.

With so many on our roads Deputy Karsen said more officers and deputies will be looking out for people holding their phones, and if they are, they will be pulled over.