How Detroit embraced KISS and helped put them on them on the map

Legendary rock band KISS playing their final show in Detroit on Friday night, and the band said the city helped them grow early on in their careers.

Speaking to The Howard Stern Show earlier this year, KISS frontman Paul Stanley talked about Detroit before they played their famous song "Detroit Rock City."

"Detroit really embraced us before any other city," Stanley said. "We were an opening act everywhere else, and in Detroit, we were a headliner."

"If the Detroit audience will take you in, that means you're a true rocker," Stern replied.

Stanley said the song started as a tribute to Detroit but changed after a KISS fan on the way to their show in North Carolina got hit by a car and died.

"There's a juxtaposition in that song about singing about how Detroit is and actually about someone going to the show who doesn't make it" Stanley added.

KISS headlined Cobo Arena for the first time in 1975 on the Dress to Kill Tour. The band also recorded most of its album "Alive!" at Cobo Arena from that May 1975 show.

