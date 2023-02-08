Watch Now
News

How fresh tax credits, rebates can launch eco home updates

On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Energy-Tax-Incentives
JERRY McBRIDE/AP
FILE - Workers install two of 105 solar panels on the roof of a barn Thursday, Aug. 27, 2009, north of Hesperus, Colo. The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes. Tax credits are available now for updates like new windows, doors, air conditioners, insulation and solar panels, while larger rebates for energy-saving and electrification updates are expected to become available later this year or early next year. (AP Photo/Jerry McBride, File)
On-The-Money-NerdWallet-Energy-Tax-Incentives
Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:22:18-05

The Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits and rebates for homeowners who make energy-saving updates to their homes.

Tax credits are available now for updates like new windows, doors, air conditioners, insulation and solar panels, while larger rebates for energy-saving and electrification updates are expected to become available later this year or early next year.

Make the most of these updates by combining projects, saving your receipts and planning ahead.

Even with the perks, you may need additional financing to cover a home improvement project, so compare options or budget some time to save.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website