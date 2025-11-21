COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Lights, wonder, and sound have returned to the forest of Glenlore Trails. It’s Michigan’s largest illuminated night walk— bringing thousands to Commerce Township for a mile of family fun.

Watch the story from Demetrios Sanders below:

How Glenlore Trails in Commerce Township brings the holiday season to life

Glenlore Trails has helped families make memories around the holidays since 2020— becoming quite the tradition for some.

And the phrase here is "when the sun goes down, the fun turns up."

It’s an eye-popping experience that many anticipate each fall and winter.

"When we hear people say "Yeah this is part of our holiday experience, we look forward to it every year," it makes all of the hard work totally worth it," said Chanel Schoeneberger, co-founder of Glenlore Trails.

Schoeneberger says the idea was birthed during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her family’s business, Bluewater Technologies, searched for new ways to keep themselves busy.

"Everything was shut down, right? So we had to pivot," she said.

That’s when they decided to transform a wooded trail at the Multi-Lakes Conservation Association in Commerce Township into an immersive family experience filled with plenty of sound and all the lights you can imagine.

"Hundreds of thousands. It’s a one-mile trail, so everything from LEDs to the light tubes," said Schoeneberger.

It also features animatronics and interactive technology—unlocking more of what the trail has to offer.

"Each activation that you interact with, you can have a magic wand, and that will trigger some additional animation throughout the woods. So, we’re always trying to create something new for the experience," she said.

There are two different versions of Glenlore Trails you can find throughout the year: the Witching Hour surrounding Halloween, and the current one, Aurora, which runs through the winter holiday season.

"It goes through a little bit of a spooky and fun experience for Halloween to that magical element that we all hope for Christmas," she said.

And when asked what makes Aurora so special, Schoenberger says it’s the team that brings it to life.

"Our people, they make this what it is," she said.

If you want to check out the holiday night walk for yourself, it continues Thursdays through Sundays through December 28.

To learn more, click here.

