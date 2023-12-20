How is the cost of your lottery ticket used?

More than $1B has been awarded to schools for the fifth year running.

The funding comes from Michigan Lottery sales in 2023, according to the governor’s office.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer lauded the Michigan Lottery’s contribution to schools.

“With about 97 cents of each dollar spent on the Lottery returned to Michiganders in the form of contributions to the School Aid Fund, prizes, and commissions to local vendors and retailers, the Lottery makes a real difference for communities across Michigan,” say Whitmer. “Congratulations to the Lottery team on another successful year.”

Retailers saw more than $350M from sales this year, which includes 600 authorized locations bringing in $1M or more for games.

How are the funds split? Glad you asked:



61¢ —> Players as prizes

27¢ —> School Aid Fund to support public education

9¢ —> Commissions for retailers and vendors

3¢ —> Michigan Lottery operations and administrative costs



(Funding split is measured per $1)

Audited financial results and the Lottery’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for 2023 will be available early 2024.