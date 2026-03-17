NORTHVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — We're continuing our Severe Weather Awareness week, this time looking at schools and how they handle severe weather for your kids.



Watch Marisa Woloszyn's video report:

How one school prepares 550 students for severe weather in just minutes

At Amerman Elementary School in Northville, students quietly walk out of their classrooms, down the halls and into their safe places when they hold a drill.

I spoke with Principal Devon Caudill, who says this year's drill, as smooth as it seems, has come with its challenges following summer building renovations.

"All of our classrooms had what we call the Jack and Jill bathrooms, where you could walk from one to another," Caudill said. "And with our latest bond, they were bricked up, so for security purposes, you can't walk from one to the other."

Severe Weather Awareness Week 2026: Staying safe from tornadoes at home

That made it where classes can no longer fit in one bathroom, so they've had to make adjustments to find a safe spot for everyone.

Second grader Rayha Bhandary told me her class goes to a place away from windows.

"Where do you go during a tornado drill?" I asked.

"We usually go to the library on the ramp because there are no windows there, so we keep as far away as glass as possible," she said.

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She told me they duck down and cover their heads, and she knows why that's important.

"At the tornado, there are flying objects, and you don't want to hit them directly at your head, or you might get a concussion. And your head is the most important thing on your body," she said.

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Fifth grader Beckett Wassel says the drills help prepare in the event of the real thing.

"Yeah, if there were severe weather, we'd all know what to do, so we could just do it because we practice it a lot," he said.

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The practice may not always be perfect, but it does prepare students and staff.

"The first time we do it, it might not be perfect. It actually might be really bad, but through practice, we learn what not to do, and we also learn what to do really, really well," Caudill said.

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It only takes two minutes for nearly 550 students and staff at Amerman to protect themselves and prepare for potential severe weather.

