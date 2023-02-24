How residents without power are dealing with the cold

Over half a million DTE customers and nearly 200,000 Consumers Energy customers are waking up in the cold without power, and both utility companies say power might not be restored fully to customers until Sunday night.

As freezing temperatures sweep our area, people without power are trying to get through it with no heat.

"As long as it doesn't get really cold. We'll be alright," Johnnie Kwapis of Livonia said.

Sue and Ron Corneys say thanks to their generator, they can run the basics.

"I miss my internet. My internet is down so I can't watch any TV but other than that we're doing fine. The microwave works. The refrigerator works were doing fine," Corney said.

However, Kwapis doesn't have a generator, but said they're dealing with it the best they can.

"We just made the best of it last night and this morning. Got the fire going in the fireplace, got some warm food, got some Whoppers and ice to put in the freezer," he said.

According to DTE, they have nearly 3,200 workers, a third of them from out of state, making their way through neighborhoods across the state to restore power.

DTE also said they're dealing with more than 3,000 downed powerlines and tree and are asking customers to be patient, stay inside, and stay away from the downed power lines.

In Dearborn Heights, they opened up a warming center for folks to spend the night. Mayor Bill Bazzi was there to help residents.

"My residents are suffering. So I want to be here with them just to make sure if they need anything. Just to make them feel comfortable," he said.

The city expects to operate additional warming shelters during the daytime. That announcement should come later today, and the overnight shelter will remain open until it is no longer needed.