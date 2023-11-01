How Romeo's Halloween Terror on Tillson Street helps families in need during holidays

ROMEO, Mich. (WXYZ) — TravelMag has now named Tillson Street in Romeo as one of the best towns to celebrate Halloween in the United States.

Nationally, the small town is one of the spookiest in America, but did you know it's also incredibly generous?

Near the front of the street is Jack Kare's house, adorned with dozens of skelotons, some dining with a feast.

"They have bore, lobster, wine, what more could you ask for?" Kare commented.

Not much!

Kare, like many of his neighbors, has been slowly building his Tillson Street Halloween display for years.

There's hardly a month that goes by that he and fellow neighbors aren't slowly buying and planning.

"Some people ask if we’re in competition with each other and not at all," Kare said. "We all have our own little theme. As you can see, I try to tell a story."

Kare said on a good night, they'll get 10,000 to 20,000 people who come visit.

"Recently, there was some people here from Australia, Germany, Italy," Kare said.

About 30 houses participate on Tillson Street. This year, they expect to give out about 75,000 pieces of candy.

The spooky secret about Tillson Street's incredible Halloween displays is out, but there's more to the story.

During our interview, Kare was wearing a shirt with "Miracle on Tillson Street" written on it.

He explained that his son Nolan Kare recently founded a nonprofit named Miracle on Tillson that helps local families in need through the holidays.

"Thanksgiving, Christmas, he takes care of over 50 families, last year alone with anything they needed, and they call him throughout the year," Jack Kare said.

Apparel sold on Tillson Street during the Halloween season helps fund the giving. Other neighbors have started their own nonprofits, giving to U.S. veterans, Romeo High School and scholarship funds.

Trevor Westbrook has been visiting Tillson Street since he was a kid. He came back this year with his own kids and said.

"I think when you have as many people who get involved as they do on Tillson Street every year, you can try to stem that into something like the giving season during Christmas. It’s awesome," Westbrook said.

"To come out and have a nice beautiful evening and beautiful time of the year and enjoy, that warms our hearts and we like to see people happy," Kare said.