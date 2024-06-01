How The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre is celebrating Black Music Month

(WXYZ) — Black Music Month is here and The Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre has some plans to celebrate.

Black music is deeper than entertainment. It is the roots to our culture, says Shahida Mausi, whose company, The Right Productions, has managed and operated The Aretha — formally known as Chene Park — for the last 20 years.

“It’s all Black love — Black Music Month,” she says.

Mausi says Detroit is in for a real treat this month with the artists lined up to perform for Black Music Appreciation Month.

“It’s like Christmas” she said. “We give gifts all the time, but we like them best on Christmas."

One of those gifts, Mausi says will be shared with all the dads who are in the house at The Aretha on Father’s Day.

“This show is going to be super fantastic” said Ronald Isley, of The Isley Brothers. “Super fantastic. I promise you it’s going to be super fantastic.”

And Mausi says being able to celebrate both, Father’s Day and Black Music Month with The Isley Brothers is only something that can be done at The Aretha.

Black Music Month was first created in 1979 by President Jimmy Carter. Its inaugural celebration took place on the White House lawn. But June was not officially recognized as Black Music Appreciation Month by Congress until 2000. And just last year, President Joe Biden gave the month a proclamation stating:

"Much of Black music is rooted in African rhythms, coupled with the experience of slavery and struggle in America. Today, the creative ways that Black music tells stories of trial and triumph in American life continue to move us all to understand the common struggles of humanity. "

For a lineup of the shows for Black Music Month at The Aretha, you can click the link.

