How to keep your Twitter account secure — without paying

Twitter reopening applications for people to apply for verified badge
Posted at 3:22 PM, Feb 18, 2023
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Twitter has given users an ultimatum. If they don't subscribe to a new premium service, they'll lose a popular account security feature.

As of March 19, users won't be able to secure their accounts via text message two-factor authentication unless they pay $8 a month to subscribe to Twitter Blue.

Users who don't subscribe will be locked out of their accounts until they remove the security feature. Alternate options for securing your account include authenticator apps or security keys.

New owner Elon Musk has been trying to find ways to maximize profits at the company and Twitter Blue is one of them.

