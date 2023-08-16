How to navigate back-to-school nerves ahead the school year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's completely normal for kids to feel a bit nervous about heading back to school after a long summer break. A lot of the anxiety is tied to the fear of the unknown.

For instance, if they have new classes, they might worry if they'll like the teacher, if the class will be tough, or if they'll understand what's being taught.

On top of that, thoughts of homework and tests can add additional stress. They might also be concerned about fitting in with their friends especially if there have been changes like getting glasses or braces. Or they’ve developed acne, gained weight, or had other body changes because they're growing up.

For some kids, going back to school can be even harder if they’re changing schools, starting kindergarten, or transitioning from elementary to middle school, or middle to high school.

New places and new faces can make any child feel stressed and worried. And these changes can be challenging for the whole family.

Kids can show school anxiety in different ways. Here are some signs:

· Getting angry, annoyed, or having temper tantrums

· Crying a lot without a clear reason

· Acting clingy or having difficulty separating from parents

· Feeling unwell, having stomachaches or headaches

· Acting restless or fidgety

· Having trouble eating or sleeping

Start by asking your child how they’re feeling. And then really listen to what they say. Don’t dismiss their fears. Instead, take them seriously and tell them you understand. This will help them feel more secure.

You can also try some practice runs. Walk or drive to school a few times to familiarize them with the route. If there's a 'Meet and Greet' at the school, go together. Walk around the halls, see the new classroom, and meet the teacher. This also helps them see who's in their class too.

And if a child is worried about making friends, practice social interactions before school starts.

Remember, it's okay if kids feel a bit nervous. But if they keep having problems even after school begins, it might be good to talk to a doctor. Why? Because anxiety can lock up the brain and make it harder for kids to think clearly and do well in school.

So, as the start of school gets closer, and those back-to-school jitters grow stronger, just take deep breaths and stay positive. Before you know it, your family will have settled back into the school routine.

This Week on the Dr. Nandi show:

Dr. Partha Nandi, MD explores the "age-old" battle of stay-at-home Moms vs working Moms. Is one actually better than the other? Moms are some of the hardest workers in the world. Whether they stay at home or work outside the home, a mother’s job is never done! Dr. Nandi is joined by everyday Moms who share their struggles and provide advice to other parents, regardless of whether or not they have a career. The bottom line is that all parents try to do what's best for their children. If you are a mother, this show is right up your alley! Dr. Nandi and his guests will entertain you and, more importantly, inform you with their lively discussion! Tune in this Saturday, August 19th at 5 pm.