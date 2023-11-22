How to spot 4 Social Security scams and protect your identity

A recent uptick in scams targeting older adults has seniors wondering who's really calling them.

As the most common type of reported Social Security scam, imposters fool beneficiaries into thinking they are providing information to the agency.

But they soon discover they've handed over personal information like Social Security numbers or transferred money that they can't get back.

The four most common Social Security scams include fraudsters claiming the Social Security Administration has suspended your benefits or that you owe money that has to be paid immediately.

But there are red flags you can watch out for and ways to protect your identity.