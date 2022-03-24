How you can enjoy spring break on a budget and in Pure Michigan

(WXYZ) — From gas to groceries, prices have been on the rise. It may be hard to think about spending a lot of money on spring break, which is right around the corner.

If you still want a break, we took a look at some practical ideas from a pro, and ways to enjoy a spring break right here in Michigan.

The Spasevski family of Dearborn Heights is ready for spring break. They're planning a one-tank trip to Holland, Mich., on the west side of the state.

We love Lake Michigan. It’s beautiful up there. We fly the kites, we ride our bikes. We walk along the beach. And we also visit Dutch Village," Frosina Spasevski said.

"Are you all about the one-tank trip?" I asked them.

"This time around, yes, with high gas prices, yes," she responded.

It's just a three-day trip, going from Friday to Sunday.

Dave Lorenz, the vice president of Travel Michigan, said cost is going to be at the top of mind for many people right now.

"It's really one of the reasons we need to consider staying close to home right now," Lorenz said.

He recommends inland towns like Spring Lake that are off the beaten path and have a lot to offer, including beaches, parks and trails.

Don't forget about Michigan's waterparks, with many offering overnight stays like Great Wolf Lodge in Traverse City, while others offer day passes like Zehnder's Splash Village in Frankenmuth.

There's also Avalance Bay, Michigan's largest indoor water park, located at Boyne Mountain. A day pass over the first two weekends of April is $58. If you can wait until mid-to-late April, it's only $40 on a weekend day.

Soaring Eagle Waterpark in Mt. Pleasant is even closer. A day pass is $44 per person on Saturdays and Sundays, and only $33 on weekdays.

If you want an experience tailored to your interest, visit the trip ideas page on the Michigan.org site.

“We have itineraries for barns, we have itineraries for quilt tours, we have food itineraries that you can follow for foodies," Lorenz said.

Or, consider a cool hands-on museum. Lorenz recommends the Impression 5 Science Center in Lansing, the Air Zoo in Portage, the Grand Rapids Public Museum or the Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners.

For Frosina and her family, Holland is their spring break spot.

She said she also tries to book hotels that offer complimentary breakfast, so one meal is covered. She found one right off US-31, on the north side of Holland. It's only minutes from all the attractions and less expensive than hotels in the heart of the town.

One of the most affordable ways to enjoy Michigan is to go hiking. There are more then 200 miles of hiking trails in Michigan, many in metro Detroit. The state has a list of hiking trails around Michigan.

One of my favorites is the historic Haven Hill Trail in the Highland Recreation Area, where you can view the ruins of the Ford Estate and hike through lush forests, marshland and views of Haven Hill Lake.