How you can get the most value & possibly make money turning in your lease

(WXYZ) — If you leased a car in the last two to three years, it may be worth a lot more money now than the residual value, which is the car's predetermined worth at the end of your lease.

The reason? The continued chip shortage. Not as many new cars are available, so the demand for used cars has increased big time.

The price of used cars and trucks is up over 35.3% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Prices were even higher during the first two months of the year.

Steve Alley's family of six has been using a Chevrolet Suburban but decided to turn the lease early.

"When we turned in the lease, he said our residual value was less than what they would buy the car from us for," he said.

In the end, they made about $7,000, and put that money toward leasing a new Suburban, which kept the price point where they wanted it.

Randy Wagner has been selling cars for 27 years. He's the general sales manager at Art Moran Buick GMC in Southfield.

He said the positive equity he's seen on leased vehicles is ranging anywhere from $500 to $6,000-$7,000, with pickup trucks and full-size SUVs getting the most value.

"Now we are purchasing that leased vehicle and putting it on our used car lot and retailing it to customers, because inventory is so low," he said.

Wagner said his dealership is probably purchasing 95% of every leased vehicle being turned in. The plus for turning in a lease?

“They’re either taking that money and putting it in their pocket or they're taking some of that money and applying it towards a new lease or to the purchase of a new vehicle," Wagner said.

He said the three-year lease on his wife's GMC Yukon Denali was only halfway up when he realized the dealer payoff of nearly $50,650 was actually under the truck's current appraisal of $65,000.

So they decided to turn it in a year and a half early. The dealership cut them a check for more than $12,370.

Of course, you may want to consider buying out your lease when it's up, because you'd be buying the vehicle for much less than if you were buying it off a dealer lot.

Thankfully, Alley's family found the ride they wanted with a trade-in value in their favor.

So, if you have a lease, understand your options:

Know what your vehicle is worth Look up the buyout amount on your leasing contract See if you can do a third-party buyout Ask if there would be any fees for buying out the lease early

It's possible the value of used cars and trucks will continue the downward trend we've been on since the start of the year.

