DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Less supply, more demand: it's the classic cause for higher prices, and it's hitting the pockets of countless Americans buying beef.

Watch Evan's report in the video player below

How you can save money on beef in metro Detroit, with prices skyrocketing nationwide

You'll find just about any meat imaginable at Saad Wholesale Meats. Mohamed Saad knows a thing or two about his father's business.

WXYZ

“Beef, lamb, chicken, fish, delis, sausages, liver, heart, brains, heads," Saad said. “I was born into it; my Dad's company started back in 1976."

From COVID to the Great Recession and beyond, the butcher shop has been impacted by all sorts of economic events. Now, 50 years later in 2026, tariffs and low cattle inventory are forcing beef prices to jump 14.7 percent in 2025, compared to 2024.

WXYZ

Phil Durst is a field-based educator with Michigan State University, with more than 30 years of experience working with farmers.

“The cattle inventory is the lowest it's been in 64 years," Durst said. “So we have a declining number of animals, but we're producing more pounds of beef per animal, and that's not enough to offset the fact that the demand for beef is so high and the demand is because of the quality of the beef.”

Quality is something that Vestergaard Farms in Ann Arbor takes pride in.

WXYZ

Owner Michael Vestergaard said there are over 300 heads of cattle on his farm. Beef is their largest source of revenue.

"Hormone-free, antibiotic-free," Vestergaard said. “The number of cattle worldwide is down significantly, which, when you are then selling feeder cattle, the price has risen so much, which will then automatically drive up beef prices."

Vestergaard is seeing more of his customers buy in bulk, purchasing half, sometimes even whole cows at a time.

“We have seen an increase in that over the last year or so, people trying to save money, buying in bulk," Vestergaard said.

I talked to customers who are feeling the increase in beef prices at other big-name stores.

WXYZ

"Compared to what I find in Walmart or Meijer or Kroger, it's cheaper here for me," Isaam Keaik said, referring to Saad Wholesale Meats.

“I've eaten the cost as much as I can to the restaurants and the customers to keep it affordable for them," Saad said.

And to keep it not only affordable, but also tasty, Durst has this advice.

“We know ground beef prices are up now averaging 6 and a half dollars a pound for ground beef," Durst said. "I'd say focus your beef dollars on higher cuts of quality cuts of meat and save money by reducing lower quality, such as ground beef, so focus on getting the good beef you'll taste and enjoy more."