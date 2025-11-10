Howell Public Schools closed today after threat of violence on TikTok

HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — Howell Public Schools is closed on Monday, November 10, after a threat was made on social media, according to a letter from the Superintendent sent to families.

According to Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, the threat was made toward Howell High School on Snapchat. She said an investigation has been launched, with law enforcement getting involved. The letter says that "law enforcement needs additional time to thoroughly investigate this matter," and that this closure is out of an abundance of caution.

Howell Police clarified in a press release on Monday afternoon that the threat was actually made on TikTok. The School Resource Officer, working with an agent with the FBI's Detroit/Ann Arbor resident office, was able to trace the threat to a home in Marion Township.

Investigators interviewed the person who made the threat, who said it was intended to be a joke, and they did not plan to carry out any form of violence. Police found no weapons at the individual's home.

Police say that no arrest was made, based on the age of the person who made the threat. The Livingston County Prosecutor's Office will review the case for potential criminial charges once the police investigation is over.

"We take these types of threats of violence against out children very seriously and sympathize with all of the families affected by the poor choices made by one individual," said Chief Michael Dunn in the release.