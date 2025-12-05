HOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Representatives behind a proposed data center in Howell Township held an informational meeting. It took place at Cleary University in Howell and was hosted by the Van Gilder family.

The Van Gilders own the 1,077-acre property that an undisclosed developer wants to purchase and construct the $1 billion data center on. The family said the meeting was designed to answer the public's questions and address any concerns people may have.

Howell Township data center informational meeting held

Richie Kamesnki, a Howell Township resident, said he attended the meeting "to get both sides of the story (and) to see what’s happening.”

He told 7 News Detroit he lives too close for comfort to the site. Kamesnki said he’s concerned 17 years of scenic serenity will go away. On top that, he has environmental concerns and concerns about his property.

“I moved out here quiet, ya know, got out of the city to move here. Just retired and now I got me a data center," he explained.

It’s not a done deal yet.

Mike Vogt, the attorney for the developer, told 7 News Detroit, three new conditions have been set to address common concerns.

“One is water consumption, two is property value concerns and three is the ability for the township to enforce its ordinance and to enforce the conditions that are being enforced for this project,” he explained.

Vogt said the data center's water will run on a closed loop system and will essentially put no strain on other property owners water supply.

Also, he said there's a property value protection plan. Vogt said homeowners living within a thousand feet can sell their home to the developer at the appraised value plus 1%. He said there’s also a provision to protect homeowners within 2,500 feet.

Third, Vogt said an escrow account funded by the developer would pay for legal and other fees for residents and the township if issues come up.



“This thing is being designed and developed in a way to minimize any potential impacts, but if there was an issue, we're the funds upfront, so the township will never have to come out of pocket to enforce its regulations or to enforce its conditions that we're proposing,” he explained.

Kamesnki said, “We don’t want it. Bottom line, we don’t want it.”

The Howell Township Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote on whether to rezone the land in question from agricultural to industrial this Monday.

