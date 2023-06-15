Watch Now
Hudson Cafe to open a third location in Troy

(WXYZ) — Hudson Cafe is once again expanding! The local restaurant chain that has been serving the Detroit community breakfast, brunch, and lunch since 2011 is adding a new home in Troy!

At the beginning of the year, they opened up a second location in Northville on 6 Mile & Haggerty Road. The Troy location will be its third site.

The new Hudson Cafe will be located at Big Beaver and Crooks, just off I-75 near Somerset Mall. It is set to open later this year.

"We cannot wait to be part of the community and see everyone at our new location," the restaurant said on Facebook. "The new location in Troy will be open later this year. Stay tuned for more details!"

